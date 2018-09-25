Tennessee Women to Battle Five SEC Opponents This Season

The University of Tennessee women will face two tough double duals this fall, then test their strengths and weaknesses against three formidable squads in the back half of the year.

Their season kicks off with an intrasquad this Friday and then a two-day trip to Wilmington, where they’ll face UNC-Wilmington next Friday for a dual meet then contest an open water race next Saturday. A weekend full of tight racing awaits October 25-26, as UT will host Louisville on Friday then open SEC contests with a dual against Alabama, also at home.

Back-to-back weekends of double duals will follow. First, the Volunteers travel to West Lafayette, IN, to race against Purdue and Kentucky. The next weekend, Tennessee will defend home turf against Auburn and new head coach Gary Taylor along with a gritty Texas squad.

Tennessee will host its own UT Invitational before going into the winter break. Between January and championship season, UT will do battle with Virginia, Georgia, and Florida in high-profile dual contests.