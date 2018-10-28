IMer Sydney Carlson Verbally Commits to Alabama

Sydney Carlson from Phoenix, Arizona is the latest verbal commitment to the University of Alabama, following future class of 2023 teammates Abby Koczo, Ashley Slayton, Caitlin Reynera, and Jocelyn Fisher.

“I am extremely excited to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama. Roll tide!”

Carlson is a senior at Arcadia High School and was runner-up in both the 200 IM (2:03.65) and 500 free (5:03.12) at the Arizona High School Division II Swimming & Diving Championships last November. She also anchored the runner-up 200 free relay (24.51) and swam fly on the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (26.00).

In club swimming, where she represents Phoenix Swim Club, Carlson finaled in the 100 fly (28th), 200 fly (6th), 200 IM (3rd), and 400 IM (3rd) at Mount Hood Sectionals in July. In short course season, she swam at Four Course Sectionals and finished in the top-6 of the 500 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:17.09

200 IM – 2:03.65

200 back – 2:00.32

200 fly – 2:02.89

1650 free – 17:07.80

500 free – 4:55.78

At the 2018 SEC Championships, it took 4:14.96 in the 400 IM and 1:59.12 in the 200 IM to get a second swim.