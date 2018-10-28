Yasuhiro Koseki Rocks 2nd JPN National Record In As Many Days

2018 Pan Pacs champion Yasuhiro Koseki has kept his impressive year going strong, adding another national record to his 2018 resume. While competing on day 2 of the 2018 Japanese Selection Meet for the Short Course World Championships, the 26-year-old Olympian notched a new national record in the men’s 50m breaststroke, clocking a super quick mark of 26.02.

Koseki’s victory in the breast sprint competed his sweep of wins in the discipline en route to qualifying for Hangzhou. He took the 100m breaststroke in Tokyo in a time of 56.29, notching a new NR, while topping the podium in the 200m breast as well, collecting a winning mark of 2:02.65.

For his 26.02 effort in the 50m breast, Koseki shaved .04 off of the previous national record and cemented himself as the premier Japanese breaststroker to watch in Hangzhou this December. He ranks #2 in the world in the 50m now, only behind Brazil’s Felipe Lima.

