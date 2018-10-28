Major World Ranking Shake-ups On Day 2 Of JPN SC C’ships

14TH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SELECTION MEET (JAPAN)

Day 1 saw breaststroking ace Yasuhiro Koseki nail a new Japanese national record in the men’s 100m breast and the Pan Pacs champ was back at it on the final day of his nation’s World Championships Selection Meet.

Sprinting his way to the wall first in the men’s 50m breaststroke sprint, Koseki collected a winning time of 26.02, beating the previous Japanese National Record in the event by .04. He won the race by almost half a second and cemented himself as the premier Japanese breaststroker to watch in Hangzhou this December.

Also in the race was Takashi Taniguchi, the teen who finished 5th in 26.82 to establish a new Japanese National High School Record.

For Koseki, the 26-year-old Miki House athlete now ranks #2 behind in the world in this sprint breast event.

2018-2019 SCM MEN 50 BREAST

FelipeBRA
LIMA
10/05
25.88
2Peter
STEVENS		SLO26.0410/05
3Kirill
PRIGODA		RUS26.0610/05
4Michael
ANDREW		USA26.2010/05
5Lizhuo
WANG		CHN26.3110/05
View Top 26»

Koseki also got the job done in the 200m distance to sweep the breaststroke events here in Tokyo. In that longer race Koseki snagged a winning effort of 2:02.65 to slide in the world rankings in the #3 spot behind two Russians in Kirill Prigoda and Anton Chupkov.

2018-2019 SCM MEN 200 BREAST

KirillRUS
PRIGODA
10/06
2.01.58
2Anton
CHUPKOV		RUS2.01.7009/21
3Nic
FINK		USA2.03.3709/09
4Kazuki
KOHINATA		JPN2.04.0110/06
5Daiya
SETO		JPN2.04.1909/15
View Top 26»

Another man made his presence known with a second national record in the form of Takeshi Kawamoto. Yesterday Kawamoto matched the Japanese national standard in the 50m fly for gold, but tonight he took things up a notch to surpass the 100m national record outright.

Clocking splits of 23.22/26.38, Kawamoto nailed a winning time of 49.60 to overtake the previous NR of 49.74. Kawamoto now sits 2nd only to South Africa’s Chad Le Clos in the world rankings.

2018-2019 SCM MEN 100 FLY

ChadRSA
LE CLOS
10/04
49.22
2Mehdy
METELLA		FRA49.7110/04
3Nicholas
SANTOS		BRA50.1210/04
4Joeri
VERLINDEN		NED50.1510/04
5David
MORGAN		AUS50.5510/27
View Top 26»

Backstroking mainstay Ryosuke Irie was back in the pool tonight as well, sealing up his win in the 100m sprint. Irie won the race by almost a full second, notching a gold medal-garnering effort of 50.20, just .55 off of the Japanese national record of 49.65. Ever the consistent race, Irie’s time tonight was almost identical to the 50.22 he posted at the World Cup in Eindhoven that rests as #2 in the world this season.

The women’s 50m breaststroke saw Miho Teramura crush a winning time of 30.37 to fall just .14 shy of the national record.

Katsumi Nakamura, who took the men’s 50m free yesterday, doubled up with a monster 100m free here tonight. His winning time of 46.56 touched just .02 outside of the 46.54 national record he set last year at the World Cup in Tokyo.

Nakamura’s time tonight checks-in as the 5th fastest mark in the world this season.

2018-2019 SCM MEN 100 FREE

VladimirRUS
MOROZOV
10/05
45.30
2Blake
PIERONI		USA46.2510/05
3Cameron
McEVOY		AUS46.3210/25
4Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS46.5310/25
5Vladislav
GRINEV		RUS46.5809/29
View Top 26»

Additional Winners:

  • Miho Takahashi won the women’s 400m IM last night and followed that up with a convincing win in the 200m breast. Her time of 2:19.25 claimed gold in the only sub-2:20 effort of the field.
  • Chihiro Igarashi beat the women’s 400m free field in a mark of 4:02.49, her fastest of the season and a time that sits just outside the world’s top 5 this season.
  • The women’s 100m fly saw Ai Soma hit the wall first in 57.18.
  • Fujimori was tonight’s 200m IM victor, taking the men’s race in 1:53.91, the 3rd fastest time in the world this season. Rik Omoto took the same event on the women’s side, clocking 2:07.75.
  • Tomomi Aoki took the women’s 100m free in 53.74 tonight.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!