Lou MacNeill, Architect of Penn State Swimming Program, Dies at 88

Former Penn State head men’s swimming coach Lou MacNeill has died after a ‘long illness.’ MacNeill was hired in 1965 as the director of the university’s aquatic program and served as the head varsity men’s coach for 17 years before retiring in 1984.

When he arrived in University Park, the school didn’t have a varsity swimming program. He revived the team in 1968 after a 17-year hiatus and led them to a 90-104 record, a 2nd-place finish at the 1983 Eastern Championships, and an Atlantic 10 Conference Championship in his final season in 1984. The team would win the next 3 A-10 Championships after his retirement.

MacNeill was given a Distinguished Coach Award by the CSCAA in 1982, and Penn State’s annual award for top male swimmer is named in his honor.

More, courtesy: Penn State Athletics:

His legacy is not only remembered in the pool, but in the classroom as well. As the director of Penn State’s aquatic program, he was in charge of the swimming program for male students, the professional program of physical education majors, and supervised the intramural and recreational swimming programs. He was also an assistant professor of physical education in the College of Health, Physical Education and Recreation.

MacNeill was also the founder of the Pennsylvania Swimming Hall of Fame, of which he is a member.

A native of Saugus, Massachusetts, MacNeill graduated from Springfield College in 1952 and received a master of education degree from the University of Missouri in 1955. He was an instructor in physical education at Missouri for eight years and coached the swim team at Lafayette College for five years before leaving for Penn State.

At his request, there will be no visiting hours, and the family will hold a private burial later in the spring of 2019. He was predeceased by his brothers, Rodney, Douglas, Stuart and William, and his wife of 62 years, Pat.

He is survived by a son, Jim, of Wells, Maine, and his wife Karen and their sons, Chandler and Braeden MacNeill, and a son, Andrew, of Tyrone, Pennsylvania, and his wife Maddie and their daughter Maya MacNeill and many loving nieces and nephews.