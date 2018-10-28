Gabriele Detti Swims First Race in 6 Months in Carpi

6° TROFEO UNIPODIUM NUOTO – CARPI

October 28th, 2018

Carpi (MO)

Short Course (25m)

Results

SwimSwam Italia’s Giusy Cisale contributed to this report.

Gabriele Detti swam a 3:44.72 in the 400 free in his first official race since April. After a few false starts to his return from a shoulder injury that first pulled him out of the 2017 European Short Course Championships, Detti says he felt good in his return, though he was well-short of the time needed to qualify for the World Championships (3:40.00).

Detti is the defending World Champion in the 400 free in short course meters, and will now be in a scramble to drop 5 seconds before the November 18th deadline from Italy to qualify for this year’s World Championship meet in December in China.

Detti’s best time in short course is 3:37.22, done in 2015; last year, he swam a 3:38.12. He’s only actually swum the race one other time this early in a season, which is last year where on October 4th he swam a 3:42.57. The Nico Sapio trophy next week in Genova, if he races, will be more telling, as Sunday’s meet was a relatively low-leve, one-day affair.

50 meters 25.72 100 53.43 27.71 150 1’21.63 28.20 200 1’50.22 28.59 250 2’18.87 28.65 300 2’47.56 28.69 350 3’16.43 28.87 400 3’44.72 28.29

Detti paced the swim fairly evenly, even though he was also without any serious push on Sunday in Carpi. His training partner Gregorio Paltrinieri (also a World Champion) missed the meet with a fever.

Other Highlights of the Match:

Ilaria Cusinato won the women’s 200 IM in 2:08.83, which is just .64 seconds from her lifetime best in her first swim of the season. As the European silver medalist (just .08 seconds behind Katinka Hosszu) in August, she’s already qualified for Worlds, and so has some time to cycle and peak in Hanghzou.

won the women’s 200 IM in 2:08.83, which is just .64 seconds from her lifetime best in her first swim of the season. As the European silver medalist (just .08 seconds behind Katinka Hosszu) in August, she’s already qualified for Worlds, and so has some time to cycle and peak in Hanghzou. Domenico Acerenza, already integrated into the Short Course World Championship team of 21 pre-qualified athletes, won the men’s 1500 free by almost 80 seconds (not a typo) in 14:59.93. He swam a 14:55 to open his season in this event last year, and a few days after that, at the 2017 Nico Sapio Trophy (which comes next weekend), he swam 14:45.

Italy’s Worlds Qualification Standards

The team is being chosen from among the best times done at any official electronically-timed meets from October 1st through November 18th. Athletes who medaled at the long course European Championships (where Detti didn’t swim) are automatically qualified, as are select other swimmers on coaches’ decision. The country’s remaining spots will be allocated based on the top 2 (or 1 if only 1 spot is available) swimmers who meet the following criteria: