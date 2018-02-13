Detti Returns from Shoulder Injury With 1:46 SCM 200 Free

TROFEO IL MIGLIO D’ORO
- February 10th-11th, 2018
- Centro Sportivo Portici – via De Curtis – Portici, Italy
- short course (25m) pool
- Meet Program (in Italian)
- START LIST
- Day 1 Results
- Day 2 Results
In his first swims since October, on a month of training after recovering from a shoulder injury late last year, Italian swimmer Gabriele Detti won the men’s 200 SCM free in 1:46.94.
Detti’s specialties lie more in the 400 meter-plus distances, but with only a month of training behind him, he stuck to the 200 freestyle this weekend – scratching out of the 400 free final on Sunday. While that 200 free is far from his career best of 1:43.65, it is the 10th-best time of his career.
Race video courtesy Umberto Velo
On Sunday, among other winners was his countrymate Marco Orsi, who won the men’s 100 free in 47.97.
