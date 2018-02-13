Detti Returns from Shoulder Injury With 1:46 SCM 200 Free

TROFEO IL MIGLIO D’ORO

In his first swims since October, on a month of training after recovering from a shoulder injury late last year, Italian swimmer Gabriele Detti won the men’s 200 SCM free in 1:46.94.

Detti’s specialties lie more in the 400 meter-plus distances, but with only a month of training behind him, he stuck to the 200 freestyle this weekend – scratching out of the 400 free final on Sunday. While that 200 free is far from his career best of 1:43.65, it is the 10th-best time of his career.

Race video courtesy Umberto Velo

On Sunday, among other winners was his countrymate Marco Orsi, who won the men’s 100 free in 47.97.

 

 

E P

Were there no decent cameras in Italy to film this beyond super low res?

