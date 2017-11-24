World Champ Gabriele Detti to Miss Euros With Shoulder Injury

After pulling out of the last few stops of the FINA World Cup series, Italian swimmer Gabriele Detti has pulled out of the upcoming Italian Short Course National Championships. According to Italian National Team physician Lorenzo Marugo, Detti is battling overtraining syndrome that has caused inflamation in the front part of his shoulder.

“He will miss some workouts, but we think it can be resolved quickly,” Marugo said.

The Italian Federation confirmed the rumors that Detti will not participate in the Italian Championships on December 1st and 2nd in Riccione. Though the official statement from the federation says that “there is no official statement,” they say that they don’t believe that he will compete at the European Championships two weeks later in Copenhagen.

His coach Stefano Morini says that the problem flared up 3 weeks ago, and since then he has been under medical care and has only undergone leg training and therapy on his shoulder. Detti’s new target are the 2018 European Long Course Championships in Glasgow, Scotland from August 3rd-12th.

Detti swam at the Moscow, Berlin, Eindhoven, Hong Kong, and Doha stops of the 2017 FINA World Cup Series. His 3:38.85 in the 400 free ranks him 4th in the world this season, his 7:35.58 in the 800 ranks him 1st, and his 14:18.33 in the 1500 free ranks him 1st.

Detti was a double Olympic medalist in Rio in the 400 and 1500 freestyles, and last summer in Budapest upgraded to gold in the 800 free, which beginning in Tokyo in 2020 will be an Olympic event. Detti used to train with the world’s best distance swimmer, Gregorio Paltrinieri, until recently, but Paltrinieri left about 2 months ago to train with Mack Horton in Australia for 6 months.