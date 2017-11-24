Watch: 2017 Golden Goggles National Team Alumni Social

Watch as USA Swimming‘s National Team alumni and current swimmers come together for a social at the Golden Goggles this weekend.

Alumni who speak in the video include huge names such as Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, Kristy Kowal, Gary Hall Jr., and Garrett Weber-Gale. (And you can catch glimpses of big-shots like Rowdy Gaines, Kaitlin Sandeno, Cody Miller, and SwimSwam’s own Mel Stewart.)

“It revitalizes me hearing people’s stories about swimming,” says Weber-Gale in the clip. “It brings back so many memories of when I was a kid watching particular races. Some of the people in the room were my role models when I was a kid getting into swimming and wanting to be an Olympian, so it’s really a pleasure to be around them, to see heroes from when I was a kid. Really the goal is to give back to the younger community so they can follow their dreams.”

