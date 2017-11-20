Full 2017-2018 Golden Goggles Winners List

Caeleb Dressel and Lilly King doubled up on awards at last night’s Golden Goggles Awards.

The event started off with a fantasy draft of U.S. National Teamers onto four SwimSquads headed by retired Olympians. Those four teams will compete for series points over the length of the TYR Pro Swim Series, beginning in January and concluding in July. You can check out our recap of the draft here.

The evening continued with the handing out of USA Swimming’s major year-end awards. You can see all award-winners below, along with links to more complete analyses of the two major awards, which we wrote up last night:

Female Race of the Year: Lilly King, 100m Breaststroke (2017 FINA World Championships)

King was the only American to set an individual world record this year, and the 100 was the more memorable of her two world record swims, thanks to a great buildup in her rivalry with Yulia Efimova.

Male Race of the Year: Caeleb Dressel, 100m Butterfly (2017 FINA World Championships)

A textile world record, a surprise world title for a swimmer who didn’t even attempt to make the Olympics in this event a year prior, and a culmination of a high-profile friendly rivalry with a former-teammate-turned-antagonist? This one was a slam dunk.

The only relay world record to fall this year in long course was another sure-thing winner, led by some of USA Swimming’s most iconic young swimmers.

Breakout Performer of the Year: Mallory Comerford

Comerford was the obvious choice here, coming off a season in which she rocketed to a co-NCAA title alongside Ledecky and a U.S. National title over the top of Manuel.

Perseverance Award: Matt Grevers

Though we picked Ashley Twichell in our official ballot, we noted at the time that Grevers name recognition and status as a pool athlete would probably sway a lot of votes. It helps that Grevers is an immensely likeable and rootable swimmer who had a great year coming off of Olympic-year disappointment.

Coach of the Year: Greg Meehan

Another example of our ballot going a different direction but accurately predicting who would ultimately win. Meehan’s Stanford women were unstoppable in the NCAA, and Ledecky and Manuel both went on to win World Champs golds. Hard to argue with that.