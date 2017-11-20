2017 Golden Goggles Red Carpet Recap

The Golden Goggles are always one of the best nights in the swimming world each year, but the USA Swimming Foundation really out-did itself Sunday night.

Attendees dined on a gourmet dinner, watched multiple performances from The Second City, and got a surprise visit from Kobe Bryant as he presented Katie Ledecky with her Female Athlete of the Year award (Along with Michael Phelps — that’s 30 Olympic golds on stage at once!).

The energy was high and the athletes were loving it. It’s not often we get to see USA Swimming’s finest out of their suits and caps, or sweats and messy buns, but the athletes stepped up to the occasion.