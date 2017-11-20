NC State Extends Head Coach Braden Holloway’s Contract Through 2021

North Carolina State and head men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach Braden Holloway have agreed to a new contract that will extend through the 2021-2022 season. Additional provisions in Holloway’s new contract can trigger 3 one-year extensions, which would make the contract extend through the 2024-2025 season.

“My family and I are grateful for the commitment from NC State and (direct of athletics) Debbie Yow,” said Holloway of the new deal. “NC State is home. I swam here, it’s a privilege to coach here, and I look forward to many great years ahead with the Wolfpack.”

Holloway, who has completed 6 full seasons as NC State’s head coach, has been named ACC men’s Coach of the Year 4 times (2013, 2015, 2016, and 2016) and ACC women’s Coach of the Year 1 time (2017). Both teams have finished in the top 10 at NCAAs in each of the last 2 seasons, including 4th for the men on both occasions. Both programs placed 8th at the ACC Championships prior to his arrival. The men’s team has now won 3 straight titles, and in 2017 the NC State women won their first ACC Championship in 37 years.

The school has not yet fulfilled a request for terms of the new contract, but in 2016 Holloway was paid a salary of $116,000.