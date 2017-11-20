Middleton Girls Are Back-to-Back Wisconsin D1 State Champions

2017 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet

Saturday, November 11

UW Natatorium, Madison, Wisconsin

Short Course Yards

Top 5 Team Results

Middleton – 313.5

Cedarburg – 242

Arrowhead – 189

Verona Area/Mount Horeb – 176

Stevens Point – 130

Event Winners

1 meter diving: Av Osero (Neenah) – 511.50

200 medley relay: Middleton (C. Pierobon Mays, Silvestri, G. Pierobon Mays, Smith) – 1:42.92

200 free: Cassie Stegner (Menomonee Falls/Hamilton) – 1:49.77

200 IM: Lillie Hosack (Cedarburg) – 1:58.13 (State Record)

50 free: Grace Bennin (Verona Area/Mount Horeb) – 23.27

100 fly: Gabriela Pierobon Mays (Middleton) – 55.04

100 free: Cassie Stegner (Menomonee Falls/Hamilton) – 51.03

500 free: Sophie Henshue (Verona Area/Mount Horeb) – 4:58.29

200 free relay: Middleton (Mack, Smith, Aegerter, Hippen) – 1:34.65

100 back: Katrina Marty (Madison West) – 53.88

100 back: Katrina Marty (Madison West) – 53.88

100 breast: Grace Bennin (Verona Area/Mount Horeb) – 1:02.17
400 free relay: Cedarburg (Novack, Remington, Gwidt, Hosack) – 3:24.46

Middleton High School takes home their second Wisconsin D1 win earlier this month. The Cardinals won the 200 medley and 200 free relay, but their depth in the individual events allowed them to cruise to a total of 313.5 points ahead of second place finisher Cedarburg with 242 points. Every single swim and dive from the Cardinals scored points.

Middleton sophomore Gabriela Pierobon Mays defended her 100 fly title with a time of 55.04. Her 50 fly split in the winning 200 medley relay was a 24.06 – a full second faster than the next fastest fly leg. Gabriela was also a member of the 400 free relay, which came down to a close second place finish for Middleton behind Cedarburg.

University of Wisconsin-Madison commit and senior from Cedarburg Lillie Hosack won her 3rd consecutive title in the 200 IM with a new state record time of 1:58.13. Hosack kicked things off for her 200 medley relay with the fastest 50 backstroke split (25.08) in the field. She placed 2nd in the 100 backstroke (53.98) to Madison West’s Katrina Marty (53.88) by exactly one tenth of a second. Marty’s 100 backstroke win was her 2nd consecutive title in this event.

Sophomore Cassie Stegner from Menomonee Falls/Hamilton is a double-winner – winning the 100 and 200 free. She was able to out-touch University of Wisconsin-Madison commit Julia Stupar by .01 in the 200 (1:49.77) and out-touch Stupar again in the 100 by .06 (51.03). Despite Stupar’s close second place finishes, both were best times for her in the 100 (51.09) and 200 (1:49.78).

After Verona Area/Mount Horeb junior Grace Bennin got out-touched in the 50 free last year by .12 to Brookfield Central’s Gwen Gustafson, Bennin got her revenge by out-touching Gustafson this year in the 50 by .01 with a time of 23.27. Later in the meet, Bennin became a double-winner by defending her 100 breastroke title with a 1:02.17. Her teammate, Sophie Henshue, won the 500 going under the 5-minute barrier for the first time (4:58.29).