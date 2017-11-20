Watch Kobe Bryant Ask Michael Phelps to Make a Comeback

Sunday night at the Golden Goggles, Michael Phelps and retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant presented Katie Ledecky with her Female Athlete of the Year Award.

When you’re in the presence of a recently-retired GOAT, it’s nearly impossible not bring up the possibility of a comeback. Even Kobe couldn’t restrain himself.

“It [representing the United States] never gets old.” “That being said, since it never gets old, would you like just one more time?”

Bryant also mentioned that he got “hooked” on watching swimming in Beijing, and the two reminisced about their experiences at Olympic opening ceremonies.

Check out the full skit below: