WashU’s Hour of Power for Ted Mullin

The Washington University in St. Louis Bears participated in the 12th annual Ted Mullin “Leave it in the pool” Hour of Power Relay to raise money for sarcoma research.

.@WASHUSwim is in its second hour of the 12th annual Ted Mullin "Leave it in the Pool" #HourOfPower Relay for Sarcoma Research. As today, 146 teams including an est. 7,400 athletes have registered for the 2017-18 Ted Mullin Hour of Power Relay. #TedMullinFoundation #LetsGoWashU pic.twitter.com/vRN2AZIykT — WashU Bears (@WASHUBears) November 14, 2017

Ted Mullin was a NCAA DIII collegiate swimmer at Carleton College in 2004 when he learned he had a rare form of cancer, sarcoma. Mullin underwent chemotherapy and radiation throughout 2004, and was in remission until May 2005 when the cancer had spread to his lungs. In September of 2006, Ted passed away from the disease.

To honor their teammate, Carleton College Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving teams started the Hour of Power Relay to raise funds for sarcoma research. Since 2006, hundreds of teams across the nation have created their own Hour of Power Relay to give back to the Ted Mullin Foundation. The official date of the hour of power relay this year was November, 14, but teams are encouraged to participate any day that works for them. The hour of power consists of an hour of continuous relays – any stroke, all out, but keeping all the relays on the same lap to foster teamwork.

Here’s a list of all the teams registered to participate in 2017

You can register your team for future years here

The men and women of WashU swimming and diving are headed to Ohio on November, 30 for the Miami Invitational to close out 2017.