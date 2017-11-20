WashU’s Hour of Power for Ted Mullin

by Kellie Lawicki 0

November 20th, 2017 College, NCAA Division III, News

The Washington University in St. Louis Bears participated in the 12th annual Ted Mullin “Leave it in the pool” Hour of Power Relay to raise money for sarcoma research.

Ted Mullin was a NCAA DIII collegiate swimmer at Carleton College in 2004 when he learned he had a rare form of cancer, sarcoma. Mullin underwent chemotherapy and radiation throughout 2004, and was in remission until May 2005 when the cancer had spread to his lungs. In September of 2006, Ted passed away from the disease.

To honor their teammate, Carleton College Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving teams started the Hour of Power Relay to raise funds for sarcoma research. Since 2006, hundreds of teams across the nation have created their own Hour of Power Relay to give back to the Ted Mullin Foundation. The official date of the hour of power relay this year was November, 14, but teams are encouraged to participate any day that works for them. The hour of power consists of an hour of continuous relays  – any stroke, all out, but keeping all the relays on the same lap to foster teamwork.

The men and women of WashU swimming and diving are headed to Ohio on November, 30 for the Miami Invitational to close out 2017.

