Edgewood Cruises to 3rd Straight Wisconsin D2 Girls High School Title

2017 WIAA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Top 5 Team Scores:

Edgewood 346 New Berlin Eisenhower 202 McFarland 194.5 Tomahawk 142 Whitefish Bay 134.5

Edgewood won their third straight Wisconsin D2 girls high school state championship in style tonight. Edgewood scored 346 points and set 3 state records to handily beat 2nd place New Berlin Eisenhower’s 202 points. Edgewood was led by their pair of star seniors: Jenna Silvestri who transferred to Edgewood this year, and Kelly Rodriguez a 4 year standout for the Crusaders. Each won 2 individual events and were part of 2 championship relays. University of Kentucky recruit Rodriguez broke the only individual state record of the night with a time of 1:48.39 in the 200 free, besting the old record by .44. She also went a 4:53.64 to win the 500 free by 12 seconds. University of Wisconsin recruit Silvestri took wins in the 200 IM (2:04.03) and the 100 breast (1:04.13).

Asked about her star seniors after the meet, Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe said “The development of Kelly throughout her 4 years was phenomenal. Just watching her grow mentally and physically, realizing how tough she was as she kind of grew up was really cool to watch. She realized she could do anything she set her mind to, and that’s not something she thought as a Freshman. That was really cool to see.”

“Getting Jenna Silvestri on our team was such a gain. Culturally, mentally, and just as a good role model to all the younger girls. She’s a really tough swimmer and she hates losing. She’s one of the most competitive people I know and she does a really good job.”

Edgewood won all three relays, with their 200 Medley and 200 Free relays breaking the old state records. The 200 medley relay team of Kaitlyn Barth, Silvestri, Issy Petersen, and Maeve O’Driscoll went a 1:44.59 to break the old record by over a second. The 200 free relay team of O’Driscoll, Barth, DeeDee Walker and Rodriguez wone the 200 free relay in a time of 1:35.26, besting to 8 year old record by .76.

Schwabe said those records have been a target all season for her team. “This year’s team was hungry. They were ready. They’ve been really close to some state records that they wanted. They got to a point where they wanted to do more than just win. They wanted to kinda make history and set some new marks for people to try to achieve.”

There were plenty of individual stand outs not swimming for the Edgewood. McFarland junior Alexandra Moderski won the 50/100 free double with times of 22.91 and 50.69. In both events she fell just short of besting her own state records from 2 years ago. Bella Passamani of runners up New Berlin Eisenhower went a 55.77 to win the 100 fly (she was also 2nd to Rodriguez in the 500 only 2 events later). The breakout star of the meet was Mekenzie Hammer of Monroe/New Glarus who won the 100 back in 58.22, just touching out Maddie Guman of New Berlin Eisenhower by .03. Nikki Benedict of Monona Grove won the diving event with a score of 481.20.

With 3 of the top 4 individual points scorers graduating there will be new swimmers dominating the headlines in next year’s meet. However, Edgewood’s streak could continue as they return the most points with 146 non senior individual points this year. McFarland is next with 82 returning points (full returning points by team table is below the individual points table). Schwabe is confident in her team’s ability to stretch the streak to 4 next year. “I think we’ve got some really good, talented sophomores and juniors that are ready to keep it going.”

Individual Points

Name School Year Individual Points 1 Kelly Rodriguez Edgewood SR 40 1 Jenna Silvestri Edgewood SR 40 1 Alexandra Moderski McFarland JR 40 4 Bella Passamani New Berlin Eisenhower SR 37 5 Mekenzie Hammer Monroe/New Glarus FR 34 6 DeeDee Walker Edgewood SO 33 6 Kaitlyn Barth Edgewood JR 33 8 Katie Hayes Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw JR 32 9 Emma Gatzke New Berlin Eisenhower FR 31 9 Maeve O’Driscoll Edgewood SO 31 11 Kylee Theiler Tomahawk SO 30 11 Kelly McElvain Whitnall SR 30 11 Issy Petersen Edgewood JR 30 14 Ella Houwers Whitewater FR 28 15 Mariah Marowsky Fort Atkinson JR 26 15 Camryn Hargraves DeForest JR 26 17 Ines Bengana Whitefish Bay JR 25.5 18 Sofia Bormett Stoughton FR 25 18 Maddie Kooima Stoughton SR 25 18 Lauren Steien Black River Falls Co-op SO 25 18 Emily Landwehr McFarland SO 25 22 Anna Oleniczak New Berlin Eisenhower SO 24 22 Maddie Guman New Berlin Eisenhower JR 24 24 Erin Bergman Medford FR 22 25 Madelyn Hammer Monroe/New Glarus SR 21 26 Nikki Benedict Monona Grove SR 20 26 Maya Schneider Shorewood SR 20 28 Mallory Todd Edgewood SO 19 28 Nicole Beckman Whitnall JR 19 28 Harper Dix Whitefish Bay SR 19 31 Haley Willis DeForest SO 18 31 Gaby de Moya-Cotter Edgerton SO 18 31 Carissa Henderson Menomonie SR 18 34 Dailey Albino New Berlin West SR 17 35 Hallory Domnick Ashwaubenon FR 16.5 36 Trinity McNall Monona Grove FR 16 36 Brooke Miles Whitnall SR 16 36 Ella Weaver McFarland SO 16 39 Bella Smith Whitnall FR 15 39 Hannah Kujawa Greendale SO 15 39 Kirby Tock Baraboo JR 15 42 Sarah Hamilton New Berlin West SR 14 43 Danielle Tesky Plymouth JR 13 43 Taylor Bradley Baraboo JR 13 43 Emma Oleniczak New Berlin Eisenhower SR 13 43 Emma Steffel Ashwaubenon SR 13 43 Kaylie Svacina Tomahawk JR 13 48 Erin Schuh Seymour JR 12 48 Brianna Homontowski Greendale JR 12 48 Katelyn Holmstrom Rice Lake JR 12 51 Mary Holmes Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw SR 11 51 Riley Dix Whitefish Bay FR 11 51 Marnie Martin DeForest JR 11 51 Rachel Dallman Tomahawk SR 11 51 Grace Fanshaw Whitewater SR 11 56 Brianna Back Monona Grove FR 10 56 Emily Hanson McFarland SR 10 58 Eva Mikla River Falls FR 9 58 Olivia Konzen Grafton JR 9 60 Makenna Winnicki Rhinelander FR 8 61 Brooke Sullivan New Berlin Eisenhower SR 7 61 Paige Pelikan New Berlin West SR 7 61 Lydia Barnes Whitefish Bay JR 7 61 Sara Desing Whitefish Bay JR 7 61 Madison Albert-Nelson Platteville/Lancaster SO 7 66 Melody Greenwood Menomonie FR 6.5 66 Megan Duffy Jefferson/Cambridge JR 6.5 68 Madison Berg River Falls FR 6 68 Mikayla Pennewell Fort Atkinson FR 6 68 Gabby Hrdlick Brookfield Academy SR 6 68 Sydney Rall Sauk Prairie SR 6 68 Kyra Billmann McFarland SR 6 73 Karlie Woodall Tomahawk FR 5 73 Mackenzie Koehler Baraboo SR 5 73 Mariah Chao Sauk Prairie JR 5 73 Brianna Zimdars Whitewater SO 5 73 Megan Marcks Tomahawk JR 5 73 Anna Czubak Shorewood JR 5 79 Isabel Seyffer River Falls FR 4 79 Brooklyn Miller Portage SO 4 79 Kathleen Coley Plymouth SR 4 79 Katherine O’Connell Ashwaubenon SR 4 79 Mackenzi Matson DeForest SO 4 79 Kara Friske Kohler Co-op SR 4 79 Hannah Vittengl Baraboo JR 4 86 Molly Banks Sturgeon Bay Co-op JR 3.5 86 Hannah Nygaard McFarland SR 3.5 88 Isabella McCabe Plymouth SO 3 88 Anna Pilecky DeForest SR 3 88 Trinity Kanitz Merrill SO 3 88 Lauren Klawiter Seymour FR 3 92 Jessica Coffin Menomonie SR 2 93 Sophia Scolman Grafton FR 1 93 Abi Schauske Sturgeon Bay Co-op FR 1 93 Haley Harris Rice Lake JR 1 93 Amy Schlicht Stoughton FR 1 93 Maddie Seyffer River Falls SR 1 93 Abigail Harrington McFarland SO 1 93 Allie Longacre Whitefish Bay JR 1

Returning Individual Points