Wisconsin D2 State Champ Kelly Rodriguez Commits to Kentucky

Madison, Wisconsin’s Kelly Rodriguez has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Kentucky next fall.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming career at the University of Kentucky. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all of the support over the years. Can’t wait to be a wildcat! #BBN”

Rodriguez is a senior at Madison’s Edgewood High School, the defending Wisconsin Division 2 state team champions. At the 2016 WIAA Girls Division 2 State Meet last November, she swam in back-to-back events, winning the 200 free (1:49.41) and finishing third in the 200 IM (2:07.45). She also contributed to two winning relays, anchoring Edgewood’s first-place 200 free relay (22.78) and leading off the 400 free relay (51.28).

Rodriguez does her club swimming with Badger Aquatic Club. After a short course season that saw her improve in all her key events, Rodriguez proceeded to make significant progress in LCM over the summer. She went lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/400 free, 200 back, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM. Most of the improvements came at the NCSA Summer Championship, where she finaled in the 100 free (21st), 200 free (23rd), and 400 free (24th).

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:49.41

100 free – 51.28

50 free – 23.76

200 IM – 2:04.99

100 fly – 56.99

Rodriguez will suit up for the Wildcats with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Isabella Gati, Riley Gaines, and Sophie Sorenson.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].