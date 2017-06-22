Iowa HS 100 Back Record-holder Sophie Sorenson Gives Verbal to Kentucky Wildcats

The University of Kentucky women’s swimming and diving team has received a verbal commitment from Sophie Sorenson of Ames, Iowa. Sorenson, who just wrapped up her junior year at Ames High School, is the current IGHSAU (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) state record-holder in the 100 back (54.61), 200 medley relay, and 400 free relay.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky. Go Wildcats!! 💙”

Sorenson does her club swimming with Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club, where she was a 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials qualifier in the 200 meter backstroke (with 2:15.42). She renewed both her 100/200 yard back, as well as her 200 free and 200 IM, times at Iowa City Sectionals in March.

Sorenson’s top 50 free time (23.11) comes from her freshman high school season. She competed in the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM at 2016 Speedo Winter Junior Championships West last December.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:57.11

100 back – 54.49

200 IM – 2:03.04

100 free – 51.05

50 free – 23.11

Sorenson will join the Wildcats’ class of 2022 with fellow verbal-commits, Isabella Gati and Riley Gaines.

