Four To Represent U.S. In 10K Open Water At World University Games

USA Swimming has announced their open water roster for the 2017 World University Games in Taipei, with two male and two female athletes set to compete in the 10k event. The open water events are set to take place on August 27th in the New Taipei City Breeze Canal.

Roster:

Becca Mann and Katy Campbell, both of whom represented the U.S. in the pool at the 2015 World Championships, will be the female representatives, while David Heron and Taylor Abbott will be the representatives on the men’s side.

The team was selected based off results from Open Water Nationals in May, held in Castaic Lake. In the 10k specifically, Heron and Abbott finished 11th and 12th in the men’s race, while Mann and Campbell were 5th and 11th respectively in the women’s.

Prior to this competition both Heron and Mann will represent the U.S. at the World Championships in Budapest, with Heron racing the men’s 5k and Mann the women’s 25k. The open water events are set to take place from July 15th-22nd in Lake Balaton.

Tyler Fenwick, who coaches both Heron and Abbott at the University of Tennessee, will lead the team as head coach. Ashley Marshall (ATC) and Laurel Liberty (Team Manager) will also be on staff.