Australian World C’ships Squad Headed To The Hague For Training Camp

The Australian squad set to compete at the World Championships in Budapest will soon be traveling to The Hague in the Netherlands. According to Den Haag Top Sport, The Hague’s Hofbad facility, the same pace where the annual elite international meet ‘Swim Cup The Hague’ takes place, has been selected as the Aussies’ site for its pre-Budapest training camp.

Head Coach Jacco Verhaeren is familiar with the city on the western coast of the Netherlands, as he was formerly the Sporting Director of the Dutch swimming team prior to taking the helm of Swimming Australia back in 2013. Verhaeren and staff will conduct a workshop for the technical staff of The Hague Swimming while there, with swimmers also conducting a technique clinic for local athletes.

Says Top Swimming Hague (TZDH) board member Ed Lapwing of hosting the Aussies, “Jacco had been here to the facilities Hofbad once. With the arrival of the Australian team suggests that not only our national top swimmers Hofbad find the perfect location. We are also pleased with the cooperation of The Hague and The Hague Swimming.”