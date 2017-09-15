Florida Extends Head Coach Gregg Troy’s Contract Through 2020

The University of Florida has given men’s and women’s swimming & diving head coach Gregg Troy a contract extension through June 2020, which will lead the Gators up until the Tokyo Olympics.

The 66-year old Troy is in his 20th season as the head coach of the Florida women’s team and 19th as the leader of the men’s squad. In that period, he has a combined 305-96-1 dual meet record, 7 SEC team titles, and 1 NCAA title (the women’s 2010 win).

“I am thrilled by the tremendous commitment this university has to our student-athletes,” Troy said. “We have a great group of Olympic-level athletes that I am excited to train for the 2020 Olympics.”

In addition to the team results, Florida has won 37 event national titles, 168 SEC event titles, more than 400 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections, and almost 1,000 All-America honors. He was also the head coach of U.S. Olympic the men’s team at the 2012 Summer Olympics and was an assistant at the most recent FINA World Championships for Team USA. He’s coached over 90 Olympians in his coaching career, with 14 gold and 29 total medals having been earned by Gator swimmers since the 2000 Olympic Games.

Troy’s current most high-profile swimmers are 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, who has returned to Gainesville after a quad away training primarily in Charlotte; and Caeleb Dressel, a current Florida undergrad who had an unprecedented World Championship by winning 7 gold medals that included 3 in one day and the fastest-ever textile 50 free. Dressel is the defending NCAA champion and U.S. Open, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles and the 100 yard fly.

Financial terms of the new deal were not announced, but we have requested that information from the University of Florida.

Florida opens its season next weekend at the All-Florida Invite. The Florida men finished 3rd a the 2017 NCAA Championships, while the women’s team was scoreless at the meet for the first time ever.