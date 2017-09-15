Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Sun Starting Fall Out Hot

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

It’s been an excellent month for Sun Yang, who has blasted three elite level swims in both the 200 free and 400 free, including two more dominant efforts this week.

Swimming at the Chinese Student Games, Sun has shown remarkable consistency, rivaling some of his best times from summer season as a kickoff to the 2017-2018 competition season.

On Monday, Sun went 3:43.76 to win the 400 free. That’s the third time in two months Sun has gone sub-3:44 in the event. He was 3:41.38 to win gold at the World Championships in July, then 3:41.94 to win the National Games of China in late August. For reference, no man outside of Sun was sub-3:43 at all last season, and all three of Sun’s swims beat every other swimmer in the 2016-2017 world ranks outside of Italy’s Gabriele Detti (3:43.3 in April).

One day earlier, Sun’s 200 free was almost as impressive. Sun went 1:45.56 to win the Chinese Student Games, coming close to his 1:45.15 from the National Games and 1:44.39 from the World Championships. Sun’s swim this week is the fastest of the young 2017-2018 season and would have ranked 8th overall for all of last season. His 1:45.15 would have been faster than anyone last season besides Townley Haas (1:45.0 in June), and his 1:44.39 won the World Championships and topped the world ranks by seven tenths of a second.

