Watch 50 Free Final: Dressel Swims Fastest Textile Ever, 21.15 (Race Video)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel won his third individual gold medal on Saturday night in the final of the men’s 50m freestyle. Dressel lowered the American Record of 21.29 he had set in semi-finals on Friday, touching in 21.15, the fastest performance in history in a textile suit. Touching second and third were Brazil’s Bruno Fratus (21.27) and Great Britain’s Ben Proud (21.43).

You're gonna wanna see this race from @caelebdressel in the 50m free! But don't blink or you might miss his gold medal winning performance! pic.twitter.com/xjHEqiucj0 — Gators Swim & Dive (@GatorsSwimDv) July 29, 2017

Video courtesy of NBC Sports.

Write-up from James Sutherland:

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009

Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009

Junior World Record: Yu Hexin, 22.00, 2014

Caeleb Dressel got his night started on the right foot, winning 50 free gold in a new American and Championship record time of 21.15. He’ll swim the 100 fly and mixed 400 free relays later tonight, and could become the first person to ever win three Worlds golds in one day.

The 20-year-old moved up into 3rd on the all-time top performers list, and #1 in terms of textile performers, passing Florent Manaudou‘s 21.19 from 2015.

Bruno Fratus was hot on his heels, winning silver in 21.27, and Ben Proud came in for bronze in 21.43. Vladimir Morozov was 4th in 21.46, and Pawel Juraszek broke his Polish record for 5th in 21.47.