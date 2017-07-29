2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Caeleb Dressel won his third individual gold medal on Saturday night in the final of the men’s 50m freestyle. Dressel lowered the American Record of 21.29 he had set in semi-finals on Friday, touching in 21.15, the fastest performance in history in a textile suit. Touching second and third were Brazil’s Bruno Fratus (21.27) and Great Britain’s Ben Proud (21.43).
You're gonna wanna see this race from @caelebdressel in the 50m free! But don't blink or you might miss his gold medal winning performance! pic.twitter.com/xjHEqiucj0
— Gators Swim & Dive (@GatorsSwimDv) July 29, 2017
Video courtesy of NBC Sports.
Write-up from James Sutherland:
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009
Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009
- Junior World Record: Yu Hexin, 22.00, 2014
- Caeleb Dressel, USA, 21.15
- Bruno Fratus, BRA, 21.27
- Ben Proud, GBR, 21.43
Caeleb Dressel got his night started on the right foot, winning 50 free gold in a new American and Championship record time of 21.15. He’ll swim the 100 fly and mixed 400 free relays later tonight, and could become the first person to ever win three Worlds golds in one day.
The 20-year-old moved up into 3rd on the all-time top performers list, and #1 in terms of textile performers, passing Florent Manaudou‘s 21.19 from 2015.
Bruno Fratus was hot on his heels, winning silver in 21.27, and Ben Proud came in for bronze in 21.43. Vladimir Morozov was 4th in 21.46, and Pawel Juraszek broke his Polish record for 5th in 21.47.
8 Comments on "Watch 50 Free Final: Dressel Swims Fastest Textile Ever, 21.15 (Race Video)"
I think maybe we need Dressel to race a great white after this showing in Budapest.
Respect for a guy who did 21.15/49.86/47.22 in the same day.Probably one of the most intense showings of raw speed in one day in swimming.It would be impressive with a shiny suit, what to talk in a jammer?
Kudos for Fratus bouncing back from injuries and being dismissed from his former club because he is OLD.
Lol Dressel puts Phelps’s performance into perspective. This is pure quality from Dressel