Caeleb Dressel Rips Fastest Textile Swim Ever with 21.1 to win 50 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the front end of his day 7 double, American sprint star Caeleb Dressel ripped a new American Record yet again in the finals of the men’s 50 free. Dressel had his usual killer start, dashing off the blocks to take the edge over the field right away. He put his head down and charged down the stretch, touching in 21.15 to win the gold.

With that, he successfully swept the sprint freestyles at his first World Championships and took down the American Record of 21.29 he set in yesterday’s semifinals. Dressel is now the 3rd fastest performer all time, and his swim tonight was the 6th fastest performance in history. He’s the fastest man to have ever swum the event in textile, surpassing Florent Manaudou‘s 21.19 from 2015 Worlds.

Brazil’s Bruno Fratus finished 2nd in a personal best 21.27, moving up to 9th on the all-time top performers list.

FASTEST ALL-TIME PERFORMERS: MEN’S 50 FREE:

1 Cesar Cielo 20.91 2 Fred Bousqet 20.94 3 Caeleb Dressel 21.15 4 Ashley Callus 21.19 5 Florent Manaudou 21.19 6 George Bovell 21.20 7 Alain Bernard 21.23 8 Amaury Leveaux 21.25 9 Bruno Fratus 21.27 10 Eamon Sullivan 21.28

FASTEST ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES: MEN’S 50 FREE: