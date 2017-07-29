2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
On the front end of his day 7 double, American sprint star Caeleb Dressel ripped a new American Record yet again in the finals of the men’s 50 free. Dressel had his usual killer start, dashing off the blocks to take the edge over the field right away. He put his head down and charged down the stretch, touching in 21.15 to win the gold.
With that, he successfully swept the sprint freestyles at his first World Championships and took down the American Record of 21.29 he set in yesterday’s semifinals. Dressel is now the 3rd fastest performer all time, and his swim tonight was the 6th fastest performance in history. He’s the fastest man to have ever swum the event in textile, surpassing Florent Manaudou‘s 21.19 from 2015 Worlds.
Brazil’s Bruno Fratus finished 2nd in a personal best 21.27, moving up to 9th on the all-time top performers list.
FASTEST ALL-TIME PERFORMERS: MEN’S 50 FREE:
|1
|Cesar Cielo
|20.91
|2
|Fred Bousqet
|20.94
|3
|Caeleb Dressel
|21.15
|4
|Ashley Callus
|21.19
|5
|Florent Manaudou
|21.19
|6
|George Bovell
|21.20
|7
|Alain Bernard
|21.23
|8
|Amaury Leveaux
|21.25
|9
|Bruno Fratus
|21.27
|10
|Eamon Sullivan
|21.28
8 Comments on "Caeleb Dressel Rips Fastest Textile Swim Ever with 21.1 to win 50 Free"
USA found its new Golden Boy. Remel’s going to cash in big time once he’s done with NCAAs…
Should cash in now.
If I was in his spot I would be sorely tempted, but I’m pretty sure he loves swimming in college and is loyal to his team.
hopefully doesnt sign with speedo…
When I saw him swim at NCAA’s, I thought that he was just going to be good in yards. Boy, he proved me wrong!
Sixth gold for the USA in this event.Second is Brazil with 3. Fifth straight medal for Brazil in this event.
Mind blowing start by Dressel.Great swimming by Fratus.
dressel first 20m and Fratus last 30m needed for WR