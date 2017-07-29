Caeleb Dressel Rips Fastest Textile Swim Ever with 21.1 to win 50 Free

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the front end of his day 7 double, American sprint star Caeleb Dressel ripped a new American Record yet again in the finals of the men’s 50 free. Dressel had his usual killer start, dashing off the blocks to take the edge over the field right away. He put his head down and charged down the stretch, touching in 21.15 to win the gold.

With that, he successfully swept the sprint freestyles at his first World Championships and took down the American Record of 21.29 he set in yesterday’s semifinals. Dressel is now the 3rd fastest performer all time, and his swim tonight was the 6th fastest performance in history. He’s the fastest man to have ever swum the event in textile, surpassing Florent Manaudou‘s 21.19 from 2015 Worlds.

Brazil’s Bruno Fratus finished 2nd in a personal best 21.27, moving up to 9th on the all-time top performers list.

FASTEST ALL-TIME PERFORMERS: MEN’S 50 FREE:

1 Cesar Cielo 20.91
2 Fred Bousqet 20.94
3 Caeleb Dressel 21.15
4 Ashley Callus 21.19
5 Florent Manaudou 21.19
6 George Bovell 21.20
7 Alain Bernard 21.23
8 Amaury Leveaux 21.25
9 Bruno Fratus 21.27
10 Eamon Sullivan 21.28

FASTEST ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES: MEN’S 50 FREE:

1 Cesar Cielo 20.91
2 Fred Bousqet 20.94
3 Cesar Cielo 21.02
4 Cesar Cielo 21.08
5 Cesar Cielo 21.14
6 Caeleb Dressel 21.15
7 Fred Bousqet 21.17
8 Ashley Callus 21.19
9 Florent Manaudou 21.19
10 George Bovell 21.2

In This Story

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Caeleb Dressel Rips Fastest Textile Swim Ever with 21.1 to win 50 Free"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Brad Jillow

USA found its new Golden Boy. Remel’s going to cash in big time once he’s done with NCAAs…

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
3 hours 9 minutes ago
Philip

Should cash in now.

Vote Up6-5Vote Down Reply
2 hours 58 minutes ago
Sir Swimsalot

If I was in his spot I would be sorely tempted, but I’m pretty sure he loves swimming in college and is loyal to his team.

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 43 minutes ago
lilaswimmer

hopefully doesnt sign with speedo…

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 25 minutes ago
MG42

When I saw him swim at NCAA’s, I thought that he was just going to be good in yards. Boy, he proved me wrong!

Vote Up18-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours 3 minutes ago
DDias

Sixth gold for the USA in this event.Second is Brazil with 3. Fifth straight medal for Brazil in this event.

Mind blowing start by Dressel.Great swimming by Fratus.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
50 minutes 35 seconds ago
pvdh

dressel first 20m and Fratus last 30m needed for WR

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 30 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State University and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her …

Read More »