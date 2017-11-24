Loughborough, Toronto Set For Virtual International Dual

Great Britain’s Loughborough University and Canada’s University of Toronto are set to contest their first-annual virtual dual meet Saturday, with Loughborough’s lineup already set.

We first reported on the meet a month ago. The two colleges will hold an international dual meet, swimming times within their respective nations, but combining them for a virtual dual meet score. The two teams plan to travel to one another for physical dual meets in the next few years.

Toronto will use its times from the Fairweather Division Championships, already listed on the team’s schedule for tomorrow. Loughborough will run a meet lineup during its training session tomorrow, and have already passed along their lineup, which includes Jocelyn Ulyett, Marie Wattel and Charlotte Atkinson.

Loughborough lineup here. We’ll be following results of the meet as they roll in this weekend.

Here’s the full meet format: