Vall & Sanchez Continue Cruising To Gold In Barcelona

2017 SPANISH WINTER SC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Both Jessica Vall and Marc Sanchez racked up more wins on day 2 of the 61st Spanish Winter Short Course National Championships on Friday in Barcelona. Vall earned a new meet record in the 200m breaststroke, registering a winning time of 2:20.12 to take gold tonight. That outing overtook the previous meet record of 2:20.57 she set back in 2014. She holds the Spanish national record in 2:19.80 from just earlier this month at the World Cup Tokyo.

Sanchez cranked out a fierce 400m IM time of 4:06.94 to obliterate the Spanish European Championships qualifying marker of 4:15.11, winning tonight by almost 6 seconds. Sanchez’s mark tonight fell within a second of the meet record set back in 2009, which stands at 2:06.27.

In the 100m freestyle, Lidon Munoz won the women’s race in a time of 54.31, sliding under the Spanish federation’s qualifying standard for Copenhagen of 54.45. Moritz Berg topped the men’s field, earning a Copenhagen-worthy time of 48.05.

In the women’s 400m IM, national record holder Mireia Belmonte was entered in the event, but wound up no-showing for the race. In her stead, Africa Zamorano doubled up on her 100m victory from day 1 with a victory in the longer distance, clinching the gold in 4:35.29 to dip under the Euros qualifying mark of 4:39.89.

Additional Winners on Day 1:

  • Paloma De Bordons was tonight’s women’s 50m backstroke winner, touching in 28.11 for the gold.
  • Oscar Pereiro took the men’s edition of the backstroke splash n’ dash, touching in 24.49.
  • Mario Navea was tonight’s 200m breaststroke winner for the men, finishing in 2:10.06.

Brad Flood

Name Spelling Correction: Oscar “Pereiro” is the Men’s 50-mtr Backstroke winner.

He was the 4 time NCAA Division II Men’s 100 Backstroke Champion (2010 – ’14) at The University of Bridgeport.

Felicitaciones Oscar!!!!

7 minutes 30 seconds ago
