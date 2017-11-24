Butterflier Ben Puglessi Commits to Seton Hall

Ben Puglessi of the Rapids Area Y Swimmers has signed an NLI with Seton Hall University, as he’ll relocate from Michigan out east to New Jersey.

I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swim careers at Seton Hall University! #HALLin #GoPirates

Puglessi is mainly a sprint butterflier. At the 2017 Michigan Division 3 Championships, representing Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Puglessi touched 7th in the 200 free and 5th in the 100 fly. He also led off Catholic Central’s 200 medley relay and swam the 2nd leg of their 200 free relay.

TOP TIMES

100y fly – 50.34

200y fly – 1:52.04

200y free – 1:43.26

100y back – 52.08

100m fly – 57.51

With his best time in the 100 fly, Puglessi would’ve won the B final at the 2017 Big East Championships. The Pirates had two men in the A final last year, sophomore Conor Phillips and junior Kyle Nash— Nash will be out of eligibility by the time Puglessi gets to campus, but Phillips will still have one year left. Puglessi also would’ve B-finaled in the 200 fly and the 100 back last year.

