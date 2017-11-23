Jessica Vall, Marc Sanchez Break Spanish Winter Nats Records on Day 1

2017 Spanish Winter SC National Championships

November 23rd-26th, 2017

Barcelona, Spain

25m (short course meters)

Live results

Jessica Vall and Marc Sanchez were the protagonists on the first day of the 61st Spanish Winter Short Course National Championships on Thursday in Barcelona.

Vall, coming straight away from training in Japan, swam a 30.71 in the 50 breaststroke. That broke Badillo Diaz Concepcion’s Meet Record of 30.90 set in Madrid in 2011.

Vall’s personal best was a 31.15 done at the 2013 European Short Course Championships. She beat out Marina Garcia, who swam 31.18 for 2nd. Neither swim was fast enough to clear Spain’s ramped-up selection criteria in the race.

Sanchez followed that record with a Meet Mark of his own in the 400 free, finishing in 3:42.35. That swim sneaks three-tenths of a second under his own personal best, and meet record, of 3:42.56 done last season. That time is fast enough to qualify him for the European Championships with some ease – the distance freestyles are among the softer standards in an otherwise brutal Spanish qualifying.

The country’s most renowned swimmer, Olympic gold medalist and World Champion in the 200 fly Mireia Belmonte, kicked her meet off with a relatively-light schedule. She won the women’s 400 free in 4:04.12. That gave her a full-second win over Melania Costa-Schmid, but was far from her own Spanish and World Record of 3:54.52.

Belmonte, Costa Schmid, Sanchez, and men’s 400 runner-up Miguel Duran were the only swimmers to clear qualification standards on the first day of the meet.

While Belmonte wasn’t at her best, 17-year old Laia Marti was. She twice swam under the National Age Record for 17-year olds in the 50 breaststroke, with a 31.63 in prelims and then again a 31.53 in finals. Another women’s National Age Record was broken as well: Alba Guillamon dipped under a minute and finished 2nd in the 100 fly in 59.38. Lidon Munoz won that race in 59.29

