Air Force Adds Three Commits: Tory Bartlett, David Gray, Corey Shepard

The United States Air Force Academy men’s swimming and diving team has received class of 2022 commitments from three swimmers: Tory Bartlett and David Gray, Stingrays teammates from Powder Springs, Georgia, and Manassas, Virginia’s Corey Shepard. They will join verbal commits Aaron Pang, Isaac Gwin, and Luke Gwin.

Tory Bartlett

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the United States Air Force Academy! When I close my eyes and listen to my heart it’s an easy choice. I can’t wait to see what the next 4 years have in store!”

Bartlett swims for Hillgrove High School and Stingrays. He is the reigning Georgia 6-7A state champion in the 200 medley relay, bronze medalist in the 200 free relay, and fourth-place finisher in the 100 breast (57.60). In club swimming he focuses on breast, IM and fly. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he competed at 2017 Summer Juniors in the 100 breast. Earlier in the summer he had established new PBs in the 50 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Athens Sectionals.

Best times:

100 breast – 56.34

200 breast – 2:05.53

200 IM – 1:56.25

400 IM – 4:08.81

100 fly – 51.87

200 fly – 1:52.86

David Gray

Gray swims in the Stingrays National Group and goes to Mount Paran Christian School. He won the 50 free (20.78) and was runner-up in the 100 free (45.18) at the 2017 GHSA 1-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet. He competed in the 50/100/200 freestyle events at Summer Junior Nationals, earning a PB in the 100 free (52.15). Also this past summer, he improved his LCM times in the 50/200 free, 50/100 back, and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.78

100 free – 45.18

200 free – 1:40.37

100 fly – 51.72

Corey Shepard

“I am proud to announce my commitment to further my education and swimming career at the United States Air Force Academy. Go Falcons!”

Shepard swims for Osbourn Park High School and Occoquan Swimming in Manassas, Virginina. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, he finished third in the 50 free (21.13) and fourth in the 100 free (45.90) at the 2017 VHSL 6A State Meet. He had a strong long course season, culminating at the ISCA Summer Senior Championships with new times in the 50/100/200 free, 50 back, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.61

100 free – 44.92

200 free – 1:39.73

200 IM – 1:51.48

