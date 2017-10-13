Identical Twins Luke and Isaac Gwin Verbally Commit to Air Force

Luke Gwin and Isaac Gwin, identical twins from Leander, Texas, have made verbal commitments to the United States Air Force Academy for 2018-19. The Gwins are both two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-Americans and swim for Nitro Swimming.

Luke Gwin

“I am deeply honored to announce my verbal commitment to the USAFA on this date. Go Falcons! #AimHigh #70years”

Luke specializes primarily in long-axis strokes, and extends to the longer end of the range. He had an excellent long-course season this summer, improving his times in the 100/400 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. In the spring, he went best times in the 50/100/200/500/1000 free and 200 back, with most of his improvements coming at College Station Sectionals. There, he placed 7th in the 1000 free, 15th in the mile, 17th in the 200 free, and 19th in the 200 back. At Summer Juniors he came home with PBs in the 100/400 free; he also raced the 200 free and 100/200 back.

Luke’s best times would have landed him in the top 16 of the 200/1650 free and 100 back, and in the C finals of the 200 back and 500 free, at the 2017 WAC Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:50.36

100 back – 51.16

200 free – 1:39.68

500 free – 4:34.25

1000 free – 9:26.69

1650 free – 15:51.64

Isaac Gwin

“I have decided to continue my education and swimming pursuits at the Air Force Academy! Thank you to all of my friends, family, coaches and teammates who have helped me to this point. Go Falcons! #AimHigh #Oct14”

Isaac excels in back, free, and fly. Like his brother, he had an outstanding junior year, improving in nearly all his events. At College Station Sectionals he was an A-finalist in the 100/200 back and 200 fly, and a B-finalist in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He swam the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly at Summer Juniors, placing 6th in the 100 back and notching PBs in the 100/200 free. He also updated his LCM times in the 50 free, 50 back ,and 200 fly during the summer.

Isaac’s best 100/200 back times would have made the A finals at 2017 WAC Championship, while his 200 free and 100/200 fly would have scored in the B finals.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.75

100 back – 48.74

200 back – 1:46.55

50 free – 23.29

100 free – 50.53

200 free – 1:39.12

100 fly – 49.39

200 fly – 1:49.91

