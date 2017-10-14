FINA Media Committee Member Hans-Peter Sick Passes Away

FINA Media Committee member Hans-Peter Sick has passed away. The German national joined the FINA Media Committee in 2013 and was previously a member of the FINA MAsters Committee.

“Hans-Peter’s precious knowledge and experience in the media world served FINA on many occasions, and most recently at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin in August 2017,” a statement from FINA said. “Hans-Peter’s professionalism and great skills were greatly appreciated by his colleagues from the FINA Media Committee and the FINA staff.

“His great personality and contribution to FINA’s success will be missed by all. FINA presents its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to Hans-Peter’s family and friends.”

According to German swimming site swimsportnews, Sick died on Tuesday, October 3rd after a long battle with illness.

Sick was 65 years old.