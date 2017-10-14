Watch Comerford’s 1:41 200 Free, Hansson’s 51.5 100 Fly (Race Videos)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 SMU WOMEN’S CLASSIC

Friday, October 13 – Saturday, October 14

Westside Aquatic Center

Lewisville, Texas

Meet Info

Live Results

The 24th annual SMU Women’s Classic kicked off tonight in Lewisville, Texas. Several nation-leading swims came on night 1 of the 2-day event. One of those top times came from Louisville’s NCAA champion Mallory Comerford. In her signature 200 free, Comerford went up against Michigan All-American Siobhan Haughey. They were narrowly separated at the 100, with Comerford flipping ahead in 50.48 to Haughey’s 50.66. She took off on the back half, extending her lead for the win in 1:41.70 to Haughey’s 1:42.44.

Trojan All-American Louise Hansson contributed to USC’s win total with a 51.56 in the 100 fly, finishing over a second ahead of Louisville’s Grace Oglesby (52.66).

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1: