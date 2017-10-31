Air Force Earns Verbal Commitment from California’s Aaron Pang

Aliso Viejo, California-native Aaron Pang has made a verbal commitment to the United States Air Force Academy for the 2018-19 season.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the United States Air Force Academy. Go Falcons!”

Pang is a senior at Aliso Niguel High School, and a CIF-Southern Section Division I finalist in the 100 fly (8th with 50.09) and 100 back (13th with 51.24). He led off the Aliso Niguel medley relay (23.65) and the 200 free relay (21.87). Pang then went to the 2017 CIF State Championships and took 8th in the fly and 13th in the back. Between League, Section Finals, and State Finals last May, he went PBs in the 50/100 free, 50/100 back, and 100 fly.

Pang swims year-round for Irvine Novaquatics. After high school season he moved on to long course, where he improved in all his events: 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. He swam the 100/200 fly at Speedo Summer Juniors, ending his summer with a best time in the 100 fly.

Pang would have scored in the B finals of the 100/200 fly and 100 back at 2017 WAC Championships. His 200 back would have made the C final.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 49.17

200 fly – 1:49.39

50 back – 23.43

100 back – 50.80

200 back – 1:52.45

Pang will join identical twins Isaac Gwin and Luke Gwin who have also verbally committed to the Air Force class of 2022.

