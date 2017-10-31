Butterflyer Olivia French Verbally Commits to Tulane Green Wave

Olivia French, a senior at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, has announced her verbal commitment to swim at Tulane University beginning in the fall of 2018. She will suit up for the Green Wave with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Iza Pelka and Noa Heron.

“Tulane offers so many athletic and academic opportunities that I can’t wait to take advantage of. Thanks to my club coaches, family, friends, and the coaches at Tulane that made this possible for me. Roll Wave!”

French helped Good Counsel achieve a 12th-place team finish at 2017 Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships in February, placing 4th in the 50 free (24.06) and 5th in the 100 fly (56.05). She also led off the 6th-place 200 free relay (24.25) and swam fly (24.71) on the 14th-place medley relay.

French is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American. She swims year-around for All-Star Aquatics in Bethesda, where she is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 fly. She competed in the 50/200 free, 50 back, and 50/100/200 fly at NCSA Spring Championships, finaling in the 50 fly and notching a personal-best time. This summer she wrapped up long-course season at the Potomac Valley Swimming Long Course Senior Championship, finaling in the 50/100/400 free and 200 fly. Her best times include:

SCY Times:

50 Fly – 25.08

100 Fly – 54.65

200 Fly – 2:04.06

50 Free – 23.87

100 Free – 51.94

200 Free – 1:50.58

50 Back – 26.36

100 Back – 57.54

LCM Times:

100 Fly – 1:01.79

100 Free – 59:02

