2016 IHSA A-Finalist Iza Pelka Hands Verbal Commitment to Tulane

Patriot Aquatic Club’s Iza Pelka has verbally committed to Tulane’s class of 2022. Pelka finished 5th in the 200 free at the 2016 IHSA State Championships and 7th in the 500 free last season. She also anchored Stevenson High School’s 400 free relay to a 5th place finish.

TOP TIMES

100y free – 52.22

200y free – 1:50.09

500y free – 4:54.97

100y fly – 56.31

200y fly – 2:03.66

Pelka is a mid-distance free and butterfly specialist who should contribute significant points as a freshman at the AAC Championships. With her best times, she would’ve been a B finalist at the AAC Championships in the 200 free, 500 free, 100 fly, and the 200 fly.

Pelka would’ve been 2nd in the 200 free and 3rd in the 500 free on Tulane’s top times list last season, as well as 4th in the 200 fly. Tulane just graduated their best butterflier in Eleanor Sills, so Pelka will help make up for that loss. She’ll also join a deep mid-distance group, and she’ll work to push Tulane out of the basement of the AAC.

Congrats to @iza_pelka for her commitment to @tulaneswimdive! #patriotpride @swimswamnews A post shared by Patriot Aquatic Club (@patriotaquaticclub) on Oct 2, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

