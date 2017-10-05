USA Swimming Announces 2017 National Select Camp Roster

96 speedy swimmers aged 14-16 will get to train like National Team-ers in the final weeks of October.

On Wednesday, USA Swimming announced its roster for the 2017 National Select Camp. Based on times from September 1st, 2016-August 31st, 2017, the top three swimmers nationwide in every event were invited to camp, with an additional six women and six men added to the roster based on individual IMX Power Point scores. Each swimmer’s coach was also invited.

Those who attend the camp will spend four days at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, eating in its cafeterias and staying in its dorms. The women’s camp will be held from October 19th-22nd, with the men’s camp following October 26-29th.

Swimmers and invited coaches will attend talks with industry professionals. Topics for swimmers include drug and supplement education, practical psychological training skills and race strategy, while coaches might learn about biomechanical tools or video analysis, among other things.

Ian Murray of the Dynamo Swim Club will serve as head coach of the women’s camp, with assistants Joe Benjamin of Rancho San Dieguito, Heather Fort of Academy Bullets Swim Club, and Peter Verhoef of SwimMAC Carolina.

Tim Bauer of the Katy Aquatic Team for Youth will head up the men’s camp, with assistants John Nelson of the York YMCA, Joey Sementelli of Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, and Lauren Waterworth of NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc.

