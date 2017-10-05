Rosters Announced for 2017 USA vs. College Challenge

Rosters have been announced for the 2017 USA vs. College Challenge, which will take place from October 21st-22nd in Los Angeles, California. Last year, the USA squad took on stars from the Big Ten. This season, however, they’ll battle with some of the top swimmers in the Pac-12.

Headlining for Team USA are Olympic gold medalists Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers, Cody Miller, Jack Conger, Clark Smith, and Tom Shields. The women’s squad also features Olympic champions with Melanie Margalis and Lia Neal. We’ll see a lot of young talent competing for the USA women, as the roster features several high schoolers. That includes 2017 World Championship Team members Regan Smith and Dakota Luther.

The Pac-12 women’s team could be very tough to beat, with several Olympic and Worlds medalists. The star-studded group features sprint queen Simone Manuel and distance ace Katie Ledecky, as well as Kathleen Baker, Ella Eastin, and Abbey Weitzeil. The men’s squad is highlighted by Olympians Dylan Carter and Robert Glinta, as well as United States World Championship Team members Abrahm DeVine and True Sweetser.

TEAM USA ROSTER:

PAC-12 ROSTER: