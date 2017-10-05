Dutch Sprinter Nyls Korstanje Sends Verbal Commitment to NC State

Dutch sprint free and fly specialist Nyls Korstanje has verbally committed to swim for North Carolina State University next fall, joining verbal commits Curtis Wiltsey, John Healy, Nate Mullens, Rafal Kusto, and Zach Brown in the class of 2022.

“It is a great honor to become a part of the Wolfpack family. I am looking forward to this amazing adventure, go pack!”

Korstanje currently lives in Eindhoven where he trains with the Dutch National Team under Marcel Wouda, who broke the 400 IM world record in 1997 and became world champion in the 200 IM in 1998; Wouda is also the coach of Dutch Olympic Champions Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Ferry Weertman and Femke Heemskerk.

Korstanje is from Nijmegen, Netherlands, where he swims for the club team Aqua Novio ’94. He lived in North Reading, Massachusetts, from ages 6 to 9, where he learned to swim at the Thomson Country Club. He trained at the Burbank YMCA in Reading and in 2008 became New England Champion in the 8-and-under 25 free and 25 back.

Korstanje represented Netherlands at the 13th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2016 in Windsor, Canada, where he won a silver medal in the SCM 4×50 mixed freestyle relay with a 21.15 split. He also clocked a 47.59 in the SCM 100 free, swimming in the individual event.

In 2015 at the EYOF (European Youth Olympic Festival), Korstanje won gold in the 50 free and silver in the 100 free. He finished fourth in the LCM 50 free (22.49), 100 free (49.57), and 50 fly (23.96) at the 2017 European Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

Best SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 21.59 (19.45)

100 free – 47.59 (42.87)

200 free – 1.46.35 (1:35.81)

100 fly – 52.21 (47.03)

100 IM – 54.51

50 free split – 21.15 (19.05)

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 22.49 (19.54)

100 free – 49.57 (43.21)

50 fly – 23.96 (20.95)

100 fly – 53.98 (47.36)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].