Verbal from SwimMAC’s Curtis Wiltsey Will Bolster NC State’s Distance Crew

Weddington High School senior Curtis Wiltsey has verbally committed to swim for North Carolina State University starting in the 2018-19 season. Wiltsey is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, swimming year-round under Coach Peter Verhoef at SwimMAC Carolina.

Wiltsey was runner-up in the (500 free (4:33.83) at the 2017 NCHSAA 3A State Championships, where he also placed fourth in the 200 free (1:42.07), led off the Weddington medley relay (25.63), and anchored the third-place 400 free relay (48.45).

In club swimming, Whitsey saw enormous gains over the last year. At Speedo Summer Junior Nationals, he placed seventh in the 1500 free, taking 7 seconds off a 2-week-old PB that was already 32 seconds faster than he’d been last year. He was sixth in the 800, and wrapped up the summer 20.3 seconds faster than at this time last year. And he was 14th in the 400, a 5.4-second improvement. In SCY season he posted similar improvements over 2016: -11 seconds in the 500, -21 in the 1000, and -33 in the 1650.

SCY Times

1650 Free – 15:32.35

1000 Free – 9:17.59

500 Free – 4:27.14

200 Fly – 1:52.49

LCM Times

1500 Free – 15:44.31

800 Free – 8:13.83

400 Free – 3:59.48

200 Fly – 2:06.47

Wiltsey will join Jack Franzman, John Healy, Nate Mullens, and Zach Brown in the NC State class of 2022.