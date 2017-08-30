Alabama Secures Verbal from World Champs OW Team Member Cathryn Salladin

Southern California distance swimmer Cathryn Salladin has announced via social medial that she has verbally committed to the University of Alabama’s class of 2022.

“I better start practicing my y’alls, cause I’m Bama bound!!! 🐘❤️So thankful for my family, friends, teammates and coaches both past and present for helping me achieve my goals. I’m so excited for this new adventure! #committed”

Salladin is a rapidly-improving distance freestyler who swims for FAST Swim Team in Fullerton and Esperanza High School in Anaheim. She placed fifth in the 500 free (4:51.11) and sixth in the 200 free (1:51.77) at 2017 CIF-SS Division II Championships. A week later she knocked out a 2:06:47.58 in the 10K at Open Water Nationals and earned a spot on the USA Roster for World Championships. She placed tenth in the 25K in Budapest, finishing 2:43 behind teammate, and veteran open water racer, Becca Mann.

Salladin had a break-out meet at 2016 AT&T Winter National Championships last December, where she won the consolation final of the 500 free with a time that was 13.4 seconds faster than she’d been the previous December. She also placed 7th in the 1650 free, improving that time by nearly 50 seconds over the same time period.

Salladin’s arrival in Tuscaloosa will mark a changing of the guards with Mia Nonnenberg, who is entering her senior year as the top-scoring distance swimmer for the Tide. Salladin’s fastest 1650 time would have scored 6th at the 2017 SEC Championships, just ahead of Nonnenberg; she would have made the B final with Nonnenberg in the 500.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:14.98

1000 free – 9:40.47

500 free – 4:44.56

200 free – 1:51.77

400 IM – 4:21.23

200 IM – 2:05.90

Salladin’s future classmate in the Alabama class of 2022 is verbal commit Kensey McMahon.

