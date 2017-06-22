BSS Distance Freestyler Kensey McMahon Makes Verbal Commitment to Alabama

Jackson, Florida-native Kensey McMahon has given her verbal accord to the University of Alabama’s class of 2022. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, McMahon swims for Mandarin High School and Bolles School Sharks.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Alabama. Their program values the same core principles that I believe in and the coaches believe in me as a student-athlete. Roll Tide!”

McMahon contributed heavily to Mandarin’s 18th-place team finish at the 2016 FHSAA Class 4A Championship last fall. She was runner-up in the 200 free (1:49.42) and placed third in the 500 free (4:49.78), earning new PBs in both events. In club swimming she finished fourth in the 1650 free at the 2016 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East last December, improving her seed time by over 14 seconds to go 16:16.88. She was also 22nd in the 500 free and competed in prelims of the 200 free and 200 fly and on four of Bolles’ relays. This spring she has already improved her PBs in the LCM 100/200 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:16.88

500 free – 4:49.78

200 free – 1:49.42

400 IM – 4:30.22

200 fly – 2:06.99

Blessed & Bama Bound❤️🐘 A post shared by Kensey McMahon❤️🐘 (@kenseymac) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

