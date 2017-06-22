Former Swim Director Acquitted of Sexual Assault Charges

A former swim director and lifeguard at a community center in Massachusetts was found not guilty on sexual assault charges leveled at him by a 14-year-old girl.

The Worcester Telegram reports that Joshua D. Phillips, age 36, has been acquitted this week, with a judge finding him not guilty on five counts of child rape aggravated by age difference and one count of indecent assault and battery.

Phillips was accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl between November of 2012 and January of 2013. Phillips was arrested and indicted in 2014.

He was a swim director and lifeguard at the Whitin Community Center in Northbridge, Massachusetts, according to the Telegram‘s coverage of his indictment.

The 14-year-old girl told her therapist in 2013 that she’d been sexually assaulted by her swim coach. Prosecutors pointed to Facebook communication between the two as further evidence. Phillips said in one message “I didn’t get enough earlier” and in another that “if he got caught, he’d go to jail,” per the Telegram report.

But Judge Janet Kenton-Walker tied her decision to “credibility,” expressing some doubt at the girl’s testimony and suggesting the girl showed “multiple symptoms of mental illness.” The judge also noted that there wasn’t sufficient evidence of violence or force to convict Phillips beyond a reasonable doubt.

Phillips would have faced a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.