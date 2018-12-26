2019 Cavalier Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Our goal is to create a positive atmosphere where competitive swimmers can learn and improve the skills needed to compete at a higher level. Cavalier Swim Camp offers a unique balance of intensive conditioning, thorough stroke instruction and analysis with our coaches and experienced staff.

Each day of camp features daily workouts, clinics on stroke mechanics and a “race preparation” session. Workouts will be conducted under the direction of the camp staff featuring the University of Virginia swim coaches.

Register for Cavalier Swim Camps Here!

COACHING STAFF

TODD DESORBO, HEAD COACH

Todd DeSorbo was hired as the head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach in August 2017. He joins the UVA staff after serving on the staff at NC State the past six seasons as the associate head coach.

At NC State, DeSorbo worked primarily with the Wolfpack sprinters and was a developmental specialist. He oversaw the programs’ recruiting, training and day-to-day operations.

During his tenure at NC State, DeSorbo coached American Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held (2016 Rio 4×100 free relay), USA Swimming national champion Justin Ress and NCAA Champions in the 4×100 free relay (2016) and 4×200 free relay (2017).The NC State men won the last three ACC titles and the Wolfpack women captured the 2017 ACC title. Both NC State programs produced their highest finishes at the NCAA Championships this past season. The Wolfpack men placed fourth overall while the women’s team finished seventh.

In 2017, his athletes earned seven individual ACC titles and garnered 14 All-ACC honors, helping to lead both programs to sweep their respective ACC Championships meets. Additionally, DeSorbo coached 13 athletes to the 2017 NCAA Championships where they collected over 30 All-America honors on the way to the teams highest NCAA finishes in program history.

On the men’s side, he led sprint standout Held to three top-eight individual performances at NCAAs, highlighted by a runner-up title in the 50 freestyle in a time of 18.60. Andreas Vaziaos also tabbed three top-eight finishes, his highest being fifth in the 200 butterfly with a conference record and school record of 1:40.80.

TYLER FENWICK, ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Tyler Fenwick joined the UVA coaching staff in August 2017 as the men’s and women’s associate head coach.

Fenwick served as the associate head coach at Tennessee from 2012-2017. During his time with the Volunteers, he coached four U.S. Olympians, 200 All-Americans and saw his student-athletes set 36 school records.

Prior to Tennessee, Fenwick coached the men’s national team at the Mission Viejo Nadadores in Mission Viejo, Calif., as a senior coach. While working with the U.S. national team, Fenwick coached two 2012 FINA world junior champions, the 2012 U.S. Open Water men’s national champion, one U.S. national champion and one U.S. junior national champion.

Fenwick served as the assistant coach for Germantown Academy Aquatic Club in Fort Washington, Pa., from 2004-07 and the assistant coach for the University of Tennessee Aquatics program from 2007-09.

JASON GLORIUS, HEAD DIVING COACH

Jason Glorius, who has guided four different Cavalier divers to the NCAA Championships, completed his third season as the Cavaliers’ head diving coach in 2015-16.

2015-16 was another record year for the Cavalier diving corps, which saw three divers qualify for the NCAA Championships, the most in a single year in school history. Becca Corbett became the first UVA female diver to qualify for two national meets, while Corey Johnson and Kylie Towbin qualified for the first time. Corbett also earned All-ACC honors on 3-meter.

In 2014-15, the Cavaliers had two divers qualify for the NCAA Championships for the first time in school history, with JB Kolod qualifying for the third straight year and Becca Corbett becoming the first woman in program history to qualify for the national meet. Kolod earned honorable mention All-America honors on 3-meter. Five of the six school records fell in Glorius’ second season.

Under Glorius’ tutelage in 2013-14, the Cavaliers advanced six divers to the NCAA Zone Diving Championships, while JB Kolod qualified for the NCAA Championships. Kolod became the first Cavalier to make a championship final at the NCAA meet, placing seventh on 3-meter. Kolod also was the first diver from UVa to score on two different boards, finishing 10th on platform. Overall, three school records fell in Glorius’ first season.

BLAIRE BACHMAN, ASSISTANT COACH

Blaire Bachman joined the UVA coaching staff in August 2017 as an assistant coach.

Bachman worked as the assistant swimming coach and women’s recruiting coordinator for Indiana from 2016-17. Her primary responsibility was to oversee the middle distance and distance training groups. With the Hoosiers, Bachman served as the primary coach for 2016 Olympic gold medalists Lilly King, Cody Miller and Blake Pieroni, as well as aiding the program’s 2017 World Championship and World University Games qualifiers.

Prior to working at Indiana, Bachman spent a year as the assistant swimming coach and women’s recruiting coordinator for Dartmouth. From 2010-15, she worked as the head swimming coach at Brenau University administering year-round training.

Bachman started her coaching career as a camp counselor and coach for the Georgia Bulldogs Swim Club (2012-2016).

WES FOLTZ, ASSISTANT COACH

Wes Foltz was named a Virginia swimming assistant coach in August 2017.

Foltz served as an assistant coach at NC State in 2016-17, helping the program achieve one of its best performances in recent history. Foltz helped coach 34 male and 25 female All-American performances as well as aiding both programs to a top-10 NCAA finish. Additionally, he had a hand in the Pro Group Wolfpack Elite’s success over the last year including a World Championship title by Simonas Bilis and a third-place finish for Cullen Jones at the 2017 U.S. World Championship Trials.

Prior to NC State, Foltz worked at Southern California (2014-16) as the assistant coach, helping the program record 64 All-American performances. During this time, the women’s program captured the 2016 Pac-12 conference championship and a sixth-place finish at the NCAAs. The men’s team recorded the conference title in 2015 in addition to finishing fourth at the NCAAs.

From 2012-15, Foltz was a volunteer assistant coach for NC State in addition to working with the Marlins of Raleigh swim team (2012-14) as an assistant coach.

***In accordance with the rules of the NCAA the camps are open to all swimmers but each camp will be limited by number of participants.

***In accordance with the rules of the NCAA we are prohibited to give free/reduced camps to prospects.

Swim Camp news is courtesy of Cavalier Swim Camps, a SwimSwam partner.