NC State Earns Verbal Commitment from Polish Breaststroker Rafal Kusto

Rafal Kusto of Uniegoszcz, Poland has made a verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for the 2018-19 season. Kusto swims for UKS Orka Luban where he specializes in breaststroke. He represented Poland at this summer’s 2017 LEN European Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, earning a bronze medal in the 4x100m medley relay. His 100 breast split on the relay was 1:01.52. Individually he was a finalist in both the 100 breast and 200 breast, finishing fifth and fourth, respectively.

Kusto then swam for Poland at 6th FINA World Junior Championships in Indianapolis. He again competed in the 50/100/200 breaststroke events. He was 14th in heats of the 200 breast and 17th in the 100 breast.

Kusto will join verbal commits Curtis Wiltsey, John Healy, Nate Mullens, and Zach Brown in the Wolfpack’s class of 2022.

SCM (converted to SCY):

200 breast: 2:06.61 (1:54.06)

100 breast: 59.34 (53.45)

50 breast: 27.90 (25.13)

LCM (converted to SCY):

200 breast: 2:14.13 (1:57.23)

100 breast: 1:02.45 (54.45)

50 breast: 28.35 (24.63)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].