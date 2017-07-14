Florida Distance Freestyler Noa Heron Verbally Commits to Tulane

Noa Heron, of Largo, Florida, has announced via social media her intent to swim for Tulane University in the class of 2022.

“I couldn’t be happier to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Tulane University! Can’t wait to call Tulane my home next year! 💚💙”

As a junior representing Seminole High School in the 2016 FHSAA Class 3A Championships last fall, Heron placed fourth in the 500 free (4:57.96) and 10th in the 200 free (1:53.91); additionally, she led off Seminole’s fifth-place 400 free relay (54.32). She does her club swimming with West Florida Lightning Aquatics where she specializes in distance free and IM. Competing in the girls’ 14-16 category at the 2017 Florida Swimming Short Course Senior Championships in February, Heron took 12th in the 200 free, fourth in the 500, eighth in the 1000, third 1650, and 13th in the 400 IM. She earned new PBs in the 200/500/1650 free and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:00.59

1000 free – 10:17.37

500 free – 4:53.81

200 free – 1:52.53

400 IM – 4:33.61

Heron would have scored in the B finals of the 500 free and 1650 at 2017 AAC Championships. She will join a distance group led by Olivia Johnson (4th in the 1650) and Morgan Tacik (5th in the 500) with whom she will overlap for two years.

