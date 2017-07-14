Polish Butterflyer Paulina Nogaj to Swim for Akron in 2017-18

Paulina Nogaj of Poland has announced she will swim for the University of Akron beginning this fall.

“I am so proud and excited to announce my commitment to the Zips and The University of Akron. From my very first conversation with head coach Brian Peresie I immediately felt Akron was the best place for me to develop both my passion in swimming as well as pursue my academic interests. I cannot wait to work together and compete with such an amazing team! I know all of our efforts will make a difference! Go Zips!”

Nogaj is the Polish Junior National Champion in the LCM 50 fly and LCM 100 fly. She won both titles in May at the 2017 Polish Championships. She was also the silver medalist in the 100 free and bronze medalist in the 50 free.

At the Senior National level, Nogaj won the gold medal in the LCM 100 fly in May 2016 and a silver in the same event in 2016. She was the bronze medalist in the 50 fly in 2017. In SCM she won the silver in the 100 fly in both 2015 and 2016 as well as the bronze in the 50 fly in December 2015.

Nogaj represented Poland at the European Junior Championship in 2013 (bronze medalist LCM 4×100 medley, fly leg) and 2014 (finalist in LCM 50 fly), and at World Junior Championships in Dubai in 2013 (semi-finalist in LCM 100 fly) and in Singapore in 2015 (semi-finalist in LCM 50 fly).

Nogaj told SwimSwam: “My sport objective is to qualify for the next Olympics Games in Tokyo 2020.”

Her top times include:

LCM 100 fly – 59.90

SCM 100 fly – 59.06

LCM 50 fly – 27.16

SCM 50 fly – 26.94

LCM 100 free – 57.21

SCM 100 free – 55.49

SCM 200 free – 2:01.72

LCM 200 IM – 2:19.15

Nogaj will join swimmers Ally Wharton, Brooke Lamoureux, and Paulita Garcia Estrella, and diver Andrea Bugariu, in the University of Akron class of 2021.

