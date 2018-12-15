2019 Gator Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

2019 Gator Swim Camps featuring Caeleb Dressel

The University of Florida GATOR SWIM CAMPS are developmental camps designed to teach swimmers proper technique and provide quality training to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old. The camps emphasizes technical skills, training habits, and mental preparation as well as the importance of health and fitness in a structured, fun, and enthusiastic Gator environment. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic and World Championship coaches.

Each camper will receive specific, hands-on instruction for each of the four strokes, starts and turns. There will also be lectures on each of the four strokes, nutrition, and special talks given by coaches and champion swimmers! At the end of the week, campers will be emailed a link to view a video of their strokes.

Campers will be fully supervised at all times by counselors. Activities will take place on the beautiful campus of the University of Florida, the home of the 2010 Women’s Swimming & Diving National Champions and 6-TIME Men’s SEC Champions!

Campers must have completed the 8th grade to be considered a resident camper. Any camper who has not completed the 8th grade must be a day camper. All day campers must be signed in and out each day by a parent or someone authorized by the camper’s parent. Resident campers stay at the University of Florida and will be housed in our air-conditioned dorms located on campus and three meals will be provided each day. Day campers will be provided with lunch and dinner.

Orange & Blue Swim Camp – June 2-13, 2019

Orange Swim Camp – June 2-6 (Sunday – Thursday)

Blue Swim Camp – June 9-13 (Sunday – Thursday)

The University of Florida Gator Orange & Blue Swim Camps are designed to review the drills, starts, and turns of all four strokes. The drills will then be incorporated into a workout session. Session camp is available to swimmers of all abilities between 8 and 18 years old. Campers must bring a pair of fins.

Orange : June 2-6 (Sunday – Thursday)

Blue : June 9-13 (Sunday – Thursday)

Cost: Day: $ 490; Resident: $ 690

Ages: 8-18 years old

INITIAL CHECK IN: Sunday, June 2nd @ 1:00 PM

Daily Check In: 8:30 AM

Daily Check-Out: 8:30 PM (Thursday) (LAST DAY CHECK OUT @ NOON)

Day Campers must be signed in and out by an adult (either their parent or someone authorized by their parent) each day.

GATOR ELITE SPRINT CAMP I & II – June 7-16, 2019

The University of Florida Gator Elite Sprint Swim Camp is an experience designed specifically for elite swimmers looking for an edge in training, race strategy and competition as it relates to sprint swimming. The Gator Elite Sprint Swim Camp is a highly technical sprint camp that will focus on starts, turns, breakouts, speed and power as it relates to sprinting. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World Champions, NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic Coaches.

While the Gator Elite Sprint Camp is open to any and all swimmers ages 8-18, it is most appropriate for swimmers with AAA times or faster (based on National USA Swimming Time Standards).

Gator Elite Sprint Camp I: June 7-9 (Friday – Sunday)

Gator Elite Spring Camp II: June 14-16 (Friday – Sunday)

Cost: Day: $ 450; Resident: $ 490

Ages: 8-18 years old

Daily Check In: 8:00 AM (Friday)

Daily Check-Out: 8:30 PM

FINAL Check-Out: 11:00 AM

Day Campers must be signed in and out by an adult (either their parent or someone authorized by their parent) each day.

GATOR COMBINATION CAMP I & II – June 2-16, 2019

The University of Florida Gator Training Swim Camp combines the two types of camps offered, Gator Orange & Blue Swim Camp and Gator Elite Sprint Camp. This fully immersive camp will focus on not only stroke techniques and sprinting techniques, but will offer a training component. This camp is geared more towards the highly competitive swimmer who is seeking a consistent way to improve stroke technique and attain the skills needed to sprint faster. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic Coaches.

Gator Combination Camp I: June 2-9 (Sunday – Sunday)

Gator Combination Camp II: June 9-16 (Sunday – Sunday)

Cost: Day: $ 900; Resident: $ 1,100

Ages: 8-18 years old

Daily Check In: 8:30 AM – Initial Check In: 1:00 pm Sunday June 2nd or 9th

Daily Check-Out: 8:30 PM

FINAL Check-Out: 11:00 AM June 9th or 16th

Day Campers must be signed in and out by an adult (either their parent or someone authorized by their parent) each day.

GATOR ELITE COMBINATION CAMP – June 2-16, 2019

The University of Florida Gator Elite Training Swim Camp combines two types of camps, Gator Orange & Blue Swim Camp and Gator Elite Sprint Camp. The Gator Elite Training Camp would give your camper a total two-week experience. This fully immersive camp will focus on stroke techniques and sprinting skills but will additionally offer a training component. This camp is geared more towards the highly competitive swimmer looking for a consistent way to improve stroke mechanics, as well as discovering techniques designed to more efficiently sprint. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic Coaches.

Gator Elite Training Swim Camp: June 2-16 (Sunday – Sunday)

Cost: Day: $ 1,650; Resident: $ 2,100

Ages: 8-18 years old

INITIAL CHECK IN: Sunday, June 2nd @ 1:00 PM

Daily Check In: 8:30 AM

Daily Check Out: 8:30 PM

FINAL Check-Out: 11:00 AM Sunday, June 16th

Day Campers must be signed in and out by an adult (either their parent or someone authorized by their parent) each day.

ACCOMODATIONS: Resident campers are housed in air-conditioned dorms located close to the pool facilities. Every effort will be made to accommodate roommate requests. Roommate requests are made on a first come first serve basis. Requests are NOT guaranteed.

Online Registration Registration must be completed online. A $25 processing fee will be assessed. Registration must be paid in full for campers to participate in camp.

Any additional online transactions after your initial registration has been completed, i.e., adding or removing a camp session, will result in the $25 processing fee being charged to the camper’s account.

Once you register, you will receive a confirmation email detailing your registration, the payments made, FAQs, and other tips for camp. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU CORRECTLY ENTER YOUR EMAIL ADDRESS.

Credit Card payments must be used through online registration. We do not accept personal checks at check-in. We can only accept credit card payments.

To register, go to www.floridagators.com/camps. If you have further questions, please contact Erva Gilliam, Director of Swimming by phone at (352) 375-4683, ext. 4545 or by email at [email protected]

DISCOUNTS: A discount of $ 50.00 will be awarded to registrations secured by January 15, 2019.

REFUNDS: A 50% refund will be awarded for cancellations made up until 24 hours prior to the start of camp. Otherwise, no refunds will be issued.

Gator Swim Camp is a SwimSwam partner.