Kawamoto Snares 100 Fly Japanese National Record

14TH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS SELECTION MEET (JAPAN)

Japanese swimmer Takeshi Kawamoto equaled the national record in the men’s 50m fly on day 1 of the nation’s Short Course Selection Meet. But, he took his swimming to another level on day 2, raking in a new national standard outright in the 100m distance of the same discipline.

Kawamoto clocked a winning 100m fly time of 49.60 to stand atop the podium for the 2nd time in Tokyo. Splitting 23.22/26.38, Kawamoto’s time overtook the previous NR of 49.74 and he now sits 2nd only to South Africa’s Chad Le Clos in the world rankings.

With his 49.60 gold medal-garnering effort, Kawamoto now ties Australian veteran Tommaso D’Orsogna as the 16th fastest performer ever in the event.

At the 2016 edition of the FINA Short Course World Championships, Kawamoto finished 8th in the 50m fly, clocking a time of 22.84, while finishing 6th in the 100m in 50.37. Considering he’s already surpassed those marks, he enters the conversation of possible medal contenders for Hangzhou less than 2 months from now.