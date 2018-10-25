Magnolia Breaststroker Caitlin Reynera Verbals to ‘Bama for 2019

Magnolia Aquatic Club’s Caitlin Reynera is another verbal commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide’s class of 2023. Reynera is a senior at The Woodlands High School in Texas.

Absolutely THRILLED to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study for the University of Alabama!! Big shout out to my family, friends, and coaches that have helped me through this process. So excited to be part of the bama family these next four years!! #ROLLTIDEBABY 🐘❤️

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:02.89

200y breast – 2:18.24

200y IM – 2:05.59

100m breast – 1:14.06

Reynera was an A-finalist at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A Championships. Swimming the 100 breast, she clocked a 1:05.06 to place 6th overall. She was 29.54 on The Woodlands’ state title-winning 200 medley relay swimming breast, and added a 23.77 split on their 3rd place 200 free relay.

The Tide will lose Justine Macfarlane, their top breaststroker, after this season, so Reynera will help fill the roster gap left behind after this season.

Reynera joins Abby Koczo, Ashley Slayton, and Jocelyn Fisher in the Bama class of 2023.