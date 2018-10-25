Indiana’s Connor and Lanza, Minnesota’s McHugh Earn Big Ten Honors

October 24th, 2018

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Vini Lanza, Indiana

Sr. – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Colégio Estadual Governador Milton Campos

  • Finished first in three individual events and three relays to help Indiana defeat Texas and Florida: 100-yard butterfly (47.14), 200-yard butterfly (1:45.27), 200 IM (1:48.11), 200 medley relay (1:27.76), 400 medley relay (3:11.38) and 400 freestyle relay (2:54.78)
  • Tied the fastest time in the nation this season in the 100-yard butterfly and recorded the second-fastest 200-yard butterfly time in the nation, earning NCAA “B” qualifying times
  • Contributed to the nation’s fastest 400 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay times
  • Earns his third career Swimmer of the Week honor and first of the season
  • Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Vini Lanza (Jan. 31, 2018)

Diver of the Week

James Connor, Indiana

Sr. – Melbourne, Australia – Ormiston College

  • Won both the 1-meter (423.75) and 3-meter (445.15) diving events against Florida and Texas this weekend
  • Posted NCAA Diving Zone qualifying scores in both events
  • Earns the fourth Diver of the Week award of his career and the first of the season
  • Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Michael Hixon (Jan. 24, 2018)

Freshman of the Week

Max McHugh, Minnesota

Sturgeon Bay, Wis. – Sevastopol High School

  • Recorded four first place finishes against Florida State on Saturday: 100-yard breaststroke (54.12), 200-yard breaststroke (1:58.34), 200 IM (1:52.57) and 200 medley relay (1:27.63)
  • Posted the nation’s sixth fastest time of the year in the 100 breaststroke and won the 200 breaststroke earning NCAA “B” qualifying times in both events
  • Earns his second career Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Max McHugh (Oct. 17, 2018)

2018-19 Big Ten Men’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week
Oct. 3
S/F: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Jacob Fielding, Fr., OSU

Oct. 10

S: Nathan Schiffmann, So., PSU

D: Hector Garcia Boissier, Sr., PSU

F: Michael Daly, PSU

Oct. 17

S: Cameron Tysoe, Jr., WIS

D: Nick Yang, Sr., MINN

F: Max McHugh, MINN

Oct. 24

S: Vini Lanza, Sr., IND

D: James Connor, Sr., IND

F: Max McHugh, MINN

