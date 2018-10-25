Indiana’s Connor and Lanza, Minnesota’s McHugh Earn Big Ten Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Vini Lanza, Indiana
Sr. – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Colégio Estadual Governador Milton Campos
- Finished first in three individual events and three relays to help Indiana defeat Texas and Florida: 100-yard butterfly (47.14), 200-yard butterfly (1:45.27), 200 IM (1:48.11), 200 medley relay (1:27.76), 400 medley relay (3:11.38) and 400 freestyle relay (2:54.78)
- Tied the fastest time in the nation this season in the 100-yard butterfly and recorded the second-fastest 200-yard butterfly time in the nation, earning NCAA “B” qualifying times
- Contributed to the nation’s fastest 400 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay times
- Earns his third career Swimmer of the Week honor and first of the season
- Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Vini Lanza (Jan. 31, 2018)
Diver of the Week
James Connor, Indiana
Sr. – Melbourne, Australia – Ormiston College
- Won both the 1-meter (423.75) and 3-meter (445.15) diving events against Florida and Texas this weekend
- Posted NCAA Diving Zone qualifying scores in both events
- Earns the fourth Diver of the Week award of his career and the first of the season
- Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Michael Hixon (Jan. 24, 2018)
Freshman of the Week
Max McHugh, Minnesota
Sturgeon Bay, Wis. – Sevastopol High School
- Recorded four first place finishes against Florida State on Saturday: 100-yard breaststroke (54.12), 200-yard breaststroke (1:58.34), 200 IM (1:52.57) and 200 medley relay (1:27.63)
- Posted the nation’s sixth fastest time of the year in the 100 breaststroke and won the 200 breaststroke earning NCAA “B” qualifying times in both events
- Earns his second career Freshman of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Max McHugh (Oct. 17, 2018)
2018-19 Big Ten Men’s Swimmer/Diver of the Week
Oct. 3
S/F: Ruslan Gaziev, OSU
D: Jacob Fielding, Fr., OSU
Oct. 10
S: Nathan Schiffmann, So., PSU
D: Hector Garcia Boissier, Sr., PSU
F: Michael Daly, PSU
Oct. 17
S: Cameron Tysoe, Jr., WIS
D: Nick Yang, Sr., MINN
F: Max McHugh, MINN
Oct. 24
S: Vini Lanza, Sr., IND
D: James Connor, Sr., IND
F: Max McHugh, MINN
